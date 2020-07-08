Coronavirus – South Africa: Transport Committee says Taxi Industry issues understandable and resolvable

The Portfolio Committee on Transport believes concerns of the taxi industry will be resolved. The committee met the National Taxi Association on Tuesday.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mosebenzi Zwane, said open defiance of level 3 regulations had concerned the committee, and that open defiance warranted an understanding from the perspective of the taxi industry. “The industry is willing to work with government. The issues they are raising are both understandable and resolvable.”

The taxi industry concerns are the loading capacity, and the billion rands that had been availed as a relief mechanism for losses incurred during the lockdown following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Zwane said the industry appreciates the negative impact the lockdown has had on all industries. “This understanding makes the committee happy and hopeful that the government and the taxi industry will easily find each other. Engagements are still under way on these matters.

The meeting followed the committee’s concern about the portrayal of the only industry in the hands of community entrepreneurs as turmoil-ridden and disorderly. The South African National Taxi Council missed last night’s engagement, but the committee will schedule another meeting with them.