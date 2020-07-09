Zachor Legal Asks DOJ to Investigate BLM for Terror Connections and Other Criminal Activity

Zachor Logo

Zachor Legal has asked the United States Department of Justice to investigate ties between Black Lives Matter and designated foreign terror organizations.

The BDS Movement successfully integrated anti-Semitism into modern American culture and their words and tactics have been embraced by Black Lives Matter.” — Marc Greendorfer, President of Zachor Legal Institute

RED LEVEL, AL, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute (www.zachorlegal.org) has asked the United States Department of Justice to investigate apparent ties between Black Lives Matter (BLM) and designated foreign terror organizations.

In the ongoing riots and social unrest, BLM has regularly partnered with Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) organizations with ties to designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Palestine Islamic Jihad. These terror organizations pioneered the targeting of civilian populations for mass casualty attacks and have now found a willing partner in the United States.

A recent news story on the Black Lives Matter riots shows the extent of the reach of terror organizations into current domestic unrest, with designated terror groups openly calling the BLM riots an “intifada” (a term used by Palestinian terrorists when they seek the ethnic cleansing of Jews from their homeland) and explicitly pledging their support to BLM. BLM groups, on the other hand, have reciprocated with pledges of their support for terror groups and promises to further the work of terror groups in the U.S.

Indeed, the BLM/BDS alliance not only uses the language of their terrorist partners, they also utilize the tactics of those terror groups. From the use of improvised weapons and the targeting of the most vulnerable members of society to the resurrection of hoary Marxist agitprop, BLM is rapidly incorporating the international terror playbook for its U.S. insurrection.

Marc Greendorfer, president of Zachor Legal Institute said: “The BDS Movement successfully integrated anti-Semitism into modern American culture and their words and tactics have been embraced by Black Lives Matter. With the adoption of Islamist terror tactics by BLM, we urge the Department of Justice to take action to fully investigate the ties among Black Lives Matter, their BDS partners and foreign terror groups that are promoting violence and unrest in the United States.”