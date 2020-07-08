doTERRA DONATES OVER $28,000 (US) TO BENEFIT ENONKISHU CONSERVANCY IN KENYA

Partnership with Fairoils and other commercial partners in Kenya trains small-scale farmers about conservation and protecting the heritage and natural resources of the region

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH and NAIROBI, KENYA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA today announced a donation of $28,579 for the Enonkishu Conservancy in Kenya while doTERRA’s commercial partners donated another $10,133 for a total donation of $38,712. This donation is part of a program that provides training to doTERRA’s small-scale regional farmers on how to manage human-wildlife conflict. In turn, doTERRA and its partners are donating a portion of the oil value produced by the farmers to the Enonkishu Conservancy to help protect the increasingly fragile Mara-Serengeti ecosystem. Enonkishu is a community-led conservation program that works to find a balance between conservation of the ecosystem and appropriate livestock enterprise for the Maasai community.

Learn more about doTERRA’s partnership with the Enonkishu Conservancy in this video.

“The Enonkishu Conservancy has done substantial training on human-wildlife conflict and conservation to support sustainable rangeland management in the region,” said Taylor Mackay, doTERRA strategic sourcing manager. “doTERRA and our partners have tremendous interest in creating a thriving ecosystem in the region and are committed to working with local farmers and organizations like Enonkishu to make it happen. We have trained 70 small-scale farmers through the first phase of our partnership and plan to scale up to several hundred over the next couple of years. We look forward to the positive impacts this partnership will have on the lives of individuals and families, as well as on the region as a whole.”

Kenya has a wide variety of landscapes, each suited to different types of agricultural production. The area’s 12 hours of year-round daylight, a large percentage of small-scale farms, and sustainable scalability make Kenya an ideal location for doTERRA’s Co-Impact Sourcing. Strategically planning for growth, while intentionally bringing opportunities to low-income communities, are keys to doTERRA’s sourcing efforts. To date, Co-Impact Sourcing has created 2,300 contract farming opportunities in Kenya while supporting an additional 4,000 seasonal and part-time jobs. Additionally, doTERRA has 211 full-time employees assisting Co-Impact Sourcing efforts in Kenya through its partnership with Fairoils.

“The Enonkishu Conservancy is excited to be partnering with doTERRA in building resilient communities, improving livelihoods and protecting the natural resources in this fragile part of the greater Mara Serengeti ecosystem,” said Lippa Wood, co-founder Enonkishu Conservancy. “This strong partnership means so much to us and will have an enormous impact on many lives in this area. We feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity of partnering with doTERRA and bringing sustain able and tangible support to the community that lives here, the wildlife and the environment. We look forward to seeing the relationship grow, the community thrive and the rangelands regenerate!”

