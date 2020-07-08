Flex LNG - AGM Notice

/EIN News/ -- Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE and OSE: FLNG) (“FLNG” or the “Company”) advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on August 31, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 17, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.
July 8, 2020
The Board of Directors Flex LNG Ltd. Hamilton, Bermuda
