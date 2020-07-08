N.D. Attorney General opinion: July 8

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that an executive session discussion between the Williston Public School District #1 and its attorney met the definition of attorney consultation, and was authorized by law.

The Williston Public School Board for District #1 held a special meeting and entered into an executive session for attorney consultation. During the executive session, the school board’s attorney discussed and answered questions about changing the policy on enrollment of nonresident students, and the risks, liabilities, costs, and potential legal actions that might result. The School Board took the information under advisement and did not take any action during the executive session. The discussion between the school board and its attorney was the type of conversation anticipated by the changes made to the definition of “attorney consultation” during the 2017 Legislative Session.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2020/OR-OM/2020-O-06.pdf