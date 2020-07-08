Digital Pi Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification to Demonstrate Commitment to Client Security
Global Marketing Tech and Operations Strategy Experts, Digital Pi, LLC, meets security policies and control standards set by the AICPA.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, LLC, a Merkle company and global team of marketing technology and operations strategy experts, announced today that it has received SOC 2 Type 1 Attestation.
Digital Pi provides consulting services to help its clients optimize their Marketing Automation systems, typically requiring access to its clients' internal applications. In this exchange, clients must entrust Digital Pi with their systems and sensitive data.
SOC 2 Type 1 Certification means that an accredited CPA firm has reviewed Digital Pi's policies, procedures, and controls and confirmed that they are well designed, in place, and are in accord with the security standards set out by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“AICPA.”)
"At Digital Pi, our clients were demanding a deeper level of security controls," said Peter Liske, Privacy Officer at Digital Pi, "and we wanted to show that commitment to them. SOC 2 attestation involves a rigorous audit process, and as such is an industry-recognized certification our clients know and trust."
In an effort to continue to provide the highest level of security to its clients, Digital Pi will now move toward Type 2 evaluation, which is earned after an auditor confirms that Digital Pi has been operating under the controls approved in Type 1 Certification over a period of time.
Learn more about Digital Pi's commitment to client security, as well as its comprehensive offerings of strategic, operational, and managed services for Marketo Engage here.
About Digital Pi
Digital Pi, a Merkle company is a leading full-service B2B digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services that help companies get the most value from their investment in Marketo Engage and integrated technologies. Digital Pi defined the widely adopted Digital Pi Gold Standard framework, a blueprint for achieving measurable and repeatable marketing with Marketo Engage. Founded in 2013, Digital Pi has helped hundreds of companies from mid-market to enterprise get more from their investment in marketing technology.
