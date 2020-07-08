PICKENS COUNTY WOMAN CHARGED WITH EVADING TAXES ON MORE THAN $1 MILLION OF INCOME

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Pickens County independent contractor and charged her with seven counts of tax evasion.

According to the arrest warrants, Julie Ann Scott, 63, of Central, failed to file Individual Income Tax returns from 2012 through 2018, during which she earned $1,321,344. Scott's tax liability for those years totals $77,538, according to the warrants.

Scott removed money from her bank account every month to prevent the SCDOR from determining her income and levying the account, according to the warrants.

If convicted, Scott faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge. She is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office and the Central Police Department assisted in the arrest.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

