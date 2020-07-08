Chad Everett Harris Extends Academic Scholarship Deadline Due to COVID-19 Crisis
The Chad Everett Harris Scholarship Program will now be accepting applications up until August 14thNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to help more students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chad Everett Harris has extended the deadline date for the Chad Everett Harris Scholarship Program. The new extended deadline date is now Friday, August 14th
Chad Everett Harris is a serial entrepreneur from New Orleans. He created his own scholarship fund to encourage young business enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and help develop their skills to ultimately better the world around them.
The Chad Everett Harris Scholarship Program will award applicants that are innovative, driven, and passionate about entrepreneurship with a scholarship prize to help fund their education.
To be eligible for this opportunity, applicants must be US or Canadian citizens that are either currently enrolled or are planning to enroll at a college or university in the US or Canada.
Applicants must also write and submit an essay of at least 500 words explaining how entrepreneurship has changed and how technology has impacted the business landscape. Chad Everett Harris wants applicants to consider the impact and role that change plays in entrepreneurship and how they picture themselves within that change.
The three applicants that meet the eligibility criteria and submit the most compelling essays will be awarded with a scholarship prize.
The Chad Everett Harris Scholarship Program is offering a three-tiered scholarship, with $3,000 USD for first place, $2,000 USD for second place, and $1,000 USD for first place.
Chad Everett Harris thanks all applicants for their interest. Only the successful applicants will be contacted.
For more information and to apply, please visit https://chadeverettharrisscholarship.com/.
About Chad Everett Harris
Chad Everett Harris knew from a young age that entrepreneurship was his life passion. Born in Palos Verdes, California in 1969, Chad spent much of his young life moving between cities across the US. During his early years, Chad spent considerable time in Georgia, Michigan, and Louisiana. From the beginning of his career, Chad has built, launched, and thrived with creating various businesses and business ideas for several brands. Alongside his current business ventures, he is also seeking new and innovative ways to support young business enthusiasts by encouraging them to follow their dreams.
