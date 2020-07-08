Patrick Bass Shares the Importance of Learning ASL
As a seasoned educator, Patrick Bass taught American Sign Language at Arizona State University and Queen Creek High SchoolPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Patrick Bass, learning American Sign Language is important, as it allows others to engage with the deaf community in social settings.
With more than 27 years of teaching experience in deaf education, Patrick Bass taught ASL at Arizona State University as well as Queen Creek High School. He was also a faculty associate with the College of Health Solutions.
Through his work, Patrick Bass encourages young people to dive deep into sign language and shares many opportunities for students to engage with the deaf community in several social settings throughout the valley.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 28 million Americans (roughly 10% of the U.S. population) have some degree of hearing loss, with two million of these individuals classifying as deaf.
In addition, ASL is thought to be the third most commonly used language in the U.S.
“I am passionate about the power of communication and how to learn the language fully,” says Patrick Bass.
Patrick Bass is a passionate and seasoned educator with over 27 years of teaching experience in deaf education. He is heavily involved in ASL evaluations and mentoring young deaf students. He was an ASL faculty associate with the College of Health Solutions and taught at Arizona State University for ASL I and II in 2019-2020. He also taught ASL level 1, 2, 3, and 4 at a public high school. Mr. Bass holds a B.S. in Business Administration/Accounting from California State University — Northridge. He received his Master’s in Special Education in Deaf/Hard of Hearing from CSU — Northridge. He also has certifications and is fully licensed in American Sign Language. He is part of the American Sign Language Teachers Association and the American Sign Language Round Table. Currently, he is working on his EdD (PhD) Degree in Organizational Leadership with emphasis in Higher Education from Grand Canyon University.
Patrick Bass has in depth experience teaching young people and encouraging them to dive deep into the language. He is committed to spiritual development and mentoring students to achieve their academic potentials based on curriculum in biblical worldview and values. He shares many opportunities for students to engage with the deaf community in social settings throughout the valley. He is passionate about the power of communication and how to learn the language fully. He enjoys coaching students who compete in cross country and track.
