Vetter Further Expands its Development Service with New Site in Austria

RAVENSBURG, Germany and RANKWEIL, Austria, July 08, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- With biopharmaceutical development heavily focused on specialized therapeutics, drug sponsors are increasingly turning to expert outsourcing partners to meet growing demand for complex fill and finish solutions. Vetter, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is further investing in additional capacity to meet that growing global demand with the purchase of a clinical manufacturing site located in Austria.

As the healthcare environment continues to evolve, the global shift towards specialized medications, complex molecules, and smaller batch sizes has rapidly expanded the role of the manufacturing partner. “An ever-growing number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are seeking manufacturing partners who provide comprehensive clinical manufacturing resources as well as customized and product specific support with their development strategy,“ says Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board. “The new site expands our European footprint and can be seen as counterpart to our existing US clinical manufacturing site near Chicago.”

The production site was purchased along with its existing inventory including a vial filling line and a freeze dryer for liquid and lyophilized products as well as material preparation and laboratory equipment. Thomas Otto, Managing Director, Vetter explains: ”With the additional site we will further support our capability for early clinical development in Phase I and Phase II. Over the coming months the facility will be evaluated and modified to the extensive Vetter quality and process standards in aseptic fill and finish for injection systems. Only an hour’s drive from Vetter’s headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, the new site is well-positioned for a successful integration into our existing clinical operations.”

Vetter Development Service Rankweil (VDS-R) plans call for the start of operations in the second half of 2021.

Caption: With the new Vetter Development Service Rankweil site in Austria, Vetter expands its European footprint. For high resolution please click the image.

Caption: Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner-family (middle) and Vetter Managing Directors Peter Soelkner (left) and Thomas Otto (right) give the ‚go ahead‘ for the new production site.

About Vetter Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. Currently employing 5,000 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.

