Coronavirus - Sudan: Workshops and lectures on COVID-19 for the Mission’s health care professionals and paramedics
UNAMID Pakistani peacekeepers at the Mission’s Team Site in Kabkabiya, North Darfur, conducted a series of workshops and lectures on COVID-19 for the Mission’s health care professionals and paramedics. These efforts are part of the Mission’s ongoing preparedness activities to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 in its area of operation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).