Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,722 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sudan: Workshops and lectures on COVID-19 for the Mission’s health care professionals and paramedics

UNAMID Pakistani peacekeepers at the Mission’s Team Site in Kabkabiya, North Darfur, conducted a series of workshops and lectures on COVID-19 for the Mission’s health care professionals and paramedics. These efforts are part of the Mission’s ongoing preparedness activities to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 in its area of operation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

You just read:

Coronavirus - Sudan: Workshops and lectures on COVID-19 for the Mission’s health care professionals and paramedics

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Military Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.