Middlesex Barracks/Missing Person

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302844

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/08/2020 / 2147 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 28 Danville Hill Rd, Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

ACCUSED: Cesare J. Beyerle

AGE: 59 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/07/2020 at approximately 2147 hours Vermont State Police were contacted that Cesare J. Beyerle was missing from his residence at 28 Danville Hill Rd in Cabot, VT. Beyerle was last seen on 7/06/20 at approximately 1400 hours. He is described as a 59 year old male, approximately 5'07", 160 lbs, hazel eyes, and brown hair. Witnesses advised that he left in an unknown direction of travel in his red 2009 Saturn Sedan bearing an unknown Vermont registration.

If anyone has seen Beyerle please contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex at 802-229-9191

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached