Global Sleepwear Market to Reach $18.69 Billion by 2027: AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sleepwear market generated $10.49 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $18.69 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of the current market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, major market player’s analysis, and competitive landscape.

Rise indynamic fashion trend and its influence over consumers,race to cope up with the changing fashion trend andrise in demand for trendy and fashionable nightwear drive the growth of the global sleepwear market. In addition, the rise in preferencefor online retail shops and surge in disposable income fueled the market growth. However,the availability of counterfeit products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of stretchable and quick-drying fabriccreates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The novel coronavirus outbreak has significantly impacted both the national and international trade of the sleepwear industry. The supply chain disruptions have caused a substantial impact on sales in the sector.

The restrictions on logistics and a shortage of laborers have made it difficult to supply products. Moreover, due to lockdown measures, the manufacturing companies have puttheir projects and plans on hold.

The government bodies in various regions have imposed relaxations on certain restrictions and permitted several industries to reinitiate their projects and plans. The market may witness an increased demand soon after the reopening of services.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sleepwear market based on end user, distribution channel, and region.



Based on end user, the women segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket hypermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North America region contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027. The research also offers detailed analysis of regions including LAMEA, and Europe.

Leading market players analyzed in the research includeAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AERIE),L Brands Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Triumph International Holding GmBH., Hanky Panky Ltd., PVH CORPORATION, MAS Holdings Ltd., and the Chantelle Group.

