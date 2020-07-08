Cameron Stephens Launches Private Placement Offering on DealSquare

CSMT fund caters to growing demand for private capital in the commercial mortgage space

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameron Stephens , a non-bank mortgage lender operating in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, today announced the launch of its $100 million private placement offering on DealSquare for the Cameron Stephens High Yield Mortgage Trust (“CSMT”). Powered by NEO technology, DealSquare is a joint initiative between Silver Maple Ventures and NEO to make private markets better and more accessible.



Cameron Stephens is Canada’s leading non-bank lender for commercial mortgages, construction loans, development loans, mezzanine loans, and land loans. The company currently has $1.6 billion in assets under management, of which $1.1 billion is institutional capital and $500 million is private capital. By leveraging its proprietary private capital and strong relationships with institutional investors, the company is able to provide borrowers with creative, timely financing solutions that meet their complex needs. It has an impressive track record, with average net loan losses of only 0.11% of the portfolio on an annualized basis since inception.

The Cameron Stephens High Yield Mortgage Trust (“CSMT”) was developed to enable Cameron Stephens to meet the growing demand for private capital in the commercial mortgage space. CSMT invests in a diverse range of asset classes, but it focuses on leveraging Cameron Stephens’ expertise in the residential land, development, and construction sectors. Geographically, CSMT currently invests in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, with the intention of expanding to the United States to support the company’s future growth strategy.

“Our goal is to raise $100 million in CSMT initially, and increase the Fund to $300-$500 million over the next several years to keep pace with Cameron Stephens’ strong origination growth,” says Scott Cameron, Chairman and CEO of Cameron Stephens. “Listing on DealSquare, powered by NEO, will allow CSMT to access the retail advisor network, which is critical to the Fund’s growth trajectory.”

Launched in 2019, DealSquare is an online private placement platform for dealers, investment advisors, investors, and capital raisers. The centralized platform gives registered users the ability to efficiently find, analyze, share, and subscribe to private market deals. DealSquare offers a fully digital and automated private placement process: capital raisers publish their private placement opportunities, dealers complete their due diligence, and advisors and investors electronically subscribe to a deal, with exempt securities seamlessly integrated into client accounts and dealer back office systems using NEO technology.

“We are proud to have Cameron Stephens as a leading private commercial mortgage lender on our platform,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Managing Director of DealSquare. “Mortgage-backed investments offer attractive cash flow, generating returns to investors. The listing of Cameron Stephens High Yield Mortgage Trust on DealSquare enables accredited investors to access this investment opportunity through their advisor.”

“This listing is truly a win-win situation,” notes Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. “By launching their capital-raising campaign on DealSquare, the CSMT gains exposure to an investor audience that was previously untapped by the organization, while those investors gain access, in a seamless way, to a unique investment opportunity that would have otherwise been unavailable. It is all about making the private markets a better experience for everyone.”

To view Cameron Stephens’ private placement offering on DealSquare, click here . The Cameron Stephens ticker is available under CSMTK on existing advisor order entry systems.

About Cameron Stephens

Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd. (“Cameron Stephens”) is a leading non-bank mortgage lender that operates in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. The company was established in 2004 by Scott Cameron, the current Chairman and CEO. Its mission is to facilitate the origination of innovative mortgage solutions that provide real estate borrowers with quick, quality “financing from the ground up” and to provide its investors with quality, risk-adjusted returns.

Connect with Cameron Stephens: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

About DealSquare

A joint initiative between NEO and Silver Maple Ventures, DealSquare is Canada’s first centralized dealer platform for private placements, digitally connecting capital-raisers to investment dealers, their advisory networks, and their investors. With the complete roll-out of the platform in early 2020, DealSquare supports the entire private placement process: capital raisers publish their private placement opportunities; dealers complete their due diligence; and advisors electronically subscribe to a deal, with exempt securities seamlessly integrated into client accounts and back office systems utilizing NEO technology.

Connect with DealSquare: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

About NEO

NEO is a group of established fintech companies that provide capital markets infrastructure designed for and led by the industry. NEO’s competitive drive, innovation, and advocacy enable change for the better. The NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment; and DealSquare, powered by NEO technology, is a platform that enables the distribution of financial assets not listed on a stock exchange in a way that saves costs, reduces operational risks, and improves the investor experience.

Connect with NEO: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Silver Maple Ventures

Silver Maple Ventures Inc. (“SMV”) is an exempt market dealer and holding company of FrontFundr Financial Services Inc. (“FrontFundr”) and DealSquare Technologies Inc. (“DealSquare”). With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, the SMV team are national leaders in the private capital markets, developing and operating two fintech platforms to provide access to private markets in Canada and simplify the transaction process.

Media Contact John Hills E: John@dealsquare.io P: 289 962 1708