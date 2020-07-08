Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GEO Group Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of The GEO Group, Inc. (“GEO Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GEO) to determine whether GEO Group may have violated federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, securities of GEO Group between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the investigation or potential legal claims.

According to a class action lawsuit filed on July 7, 2020 in United States District Court on behalf of GEO Group investors, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Defendants, allegedly, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company’s halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly,  the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

