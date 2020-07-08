CURE Pharmaceutical Receives NSF’s cGMP Certification for Dietary Supplements

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical, (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced that its 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility has earned NSF International, cGMP certification for the manufacture of dietary supplements. This certification is issued only after extensive material and facility analysis and gives suppliers, retailers, regulators and consumers assurance that products manufactured by CURE meet the highest standards for safety, quality, sustainability and performance.



The NSF cGMP certification for manufacturing facilities of dietary supplements enables manufacturers to become independently certified by NSF as complying with cGMP requirements as listed in Section 8 of NSF/ANSI Standard 173. These requirements are consistent with the published cGMP regulation for dietary supplements as defined in 21 CFR § 111, which is published by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, or FDA.

“With the NSF-certified logo on wellness products developed and manufactured by CURE, consumers can be confident that our products meet strict standards for public health protection,” said Rob Davidson, CURE Pharmaceutical CEO. “Achieving the highest grade possible during NSF’s review is a testament to the high standards to which we hold our quality management processes and importantly, it brings us another step closer to successfully marketing CURE-developed products on a global scale.”

More About NSF International

NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center focused on ensuring public health, safety and environmental quality. The trusted NSF mark can be found on millions of consumer, commercial and industrial products, including bottled water, dietary supplements, food equipment, home water treatment products, home appliances, among others.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.



CURE’s delivery vehicles include CUREfilm ®, an advanced oral dissolvable film; CUREpods™ , a novel chewable liquid or solid delivery form; and CUREdrops™ , an emulsion technology that can be incorporated into different dosage forms (film, tincture, beverages, etc.), among others.



CURE’s clinical pipeline includes CUREfilm®Blue (sildenafil to treat erectile dysfunction), and CUREfilm®Canna (THC and CBD) each designed to optimize the pharmacokinetic profile of the medicine. Other OTC wellness products include Vitamin D, BCP Sleep, and Electrolytes. (Visit CURE’s catalog for the complete list.) As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, cGMP manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

