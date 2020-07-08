Holberton School Brings Silicon Valley Caliber Engineering Education to Mexico City

Leading project-based coding school now has 12 campuses worldwide, including 6 in Latin America

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , the project-based college alternative educating the next generation of digital workers, announced today the opening of a new location in a third Latin American country, Mexico. This new campus, opening in Mexico City, brings Holberton’s total campus count to 12 worldwide spanning 4 continents and 6 countries.



Holberton’s ambition is to open 10 campuses and to train a total of 10,000 students in Mexico, the world’s most populous Spanish speaking country, over the next five years.

Holberton provides Silicon Valley-grade software engineering training through its full-time one- and two-year programs. Students acquire practical skills and an understanding of theory through hands-on peer-to-peer and project-based learning. Students have gone on to secure engineering jobs at top-tier US-based employers, including Apple, Google and Tesla, as well as top Latin American technology employers, such as Rappi and Mercado Libre.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holberton School Mexico City will first open as a remote program providing its education fully online. The school will begin welcoming its first cohort of students in September.

Holberton School comes to Mexico in alliance with Inteligencia México, a business community that seeks to promote digital transformation in Mexico. To help make Holberton’s world-class education financially accessible, the program will offer students multiple ways to finance their tuition: by paying upfront, through monthly payments or through loans or Income Share Agreements.

“We were eager to open Holberton Mexico to support the country’s digital transformation, which will require a dramatic increase in the country’s supply of technical talent. Furthermore, since so many professionals are now working in a distributed fashion, we believe there is a great opportunity for highly skilled Mexican labor to serve the local markets facing skills shortages, as well as the US and Canadian markets which are opening up through the newly signed USMCA,” said Surman.

Holberton students come from a wide range of socioeconomic, gender, racial and educational backgrounds. Holberton’s automated admissions process reduces human bias, resulting in one of the most diverse learning institutions in the technology industry. The school charges no upfront tuition. Instead, graduates are asked to contribute a percentage of their salaries to the school for the first three and a half years of their post-Holberton employment, giving back to the next generation of software engineers.

“Mexico has an untapped talent potential that needs to be realized. I am thrilled that Holberton will be bringing their high quality and accessible educational program to our country,” says Mastercard Mexico CEO Laura Cruz. “Holberton will train the next generation of Mexicans – including under-represented groups like women – with the skills they need to secure lucrative, interesting careers in software engineering while boosting our country’s talent pool and fueling our economy.”

Holberton has four campuses in Colombia, where it has been operating since January, 2019. Already the first students are starting to land jobs at companies like Huge, Mercado Libre (valued at $50 billion) and Rappi, Colombia’s first homegrown billion-dollar startup.

A world-class education should be available to everyone–regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is free until students find a job. Graduates have gone on to earn six-figure salaries as engineers at leading employers, including Apple, Tesla, NASA, Google, and LinkedIn. Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory utilizing project-based and peer learning. Students learn how to become lifelong learners and leaders in their fields. Holberton is supported by professional advisors and investors from the technology and entertainment industries, including Grammy award-winner NE-YO ; actor and social activist Priyanka Chopra ; acclaimed author, journalist, and educator Esther Wojcicki; and technology visionaries LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, Yahoo! founder Jerry Yang, Docker founder Solomon Hykes, and Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel . Holberton has campuses in the United States, Colombia, Lebanon, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Mexico. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

