AMMO, Inc. Provides Update on the Sales Call Center Performance

Call Center Generated $10.6 Million Worth of Purchase Orders in June 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 08, 2020 -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) ("AMMO" or the "Company"), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is providing an update on the sales call center performance.



The call center, which began operations on April 1st with 11 full-time employees, generated $10.6 million worth of purchase orders in June 2020. Since its inception, under Matt Nicholson’s leadership, the call center has generated over $21.5 million worth of purchase orders, shipped over $5.1 million worth of ammunition and currently has a backlog of $16.4 million. In addition, the call center is generating an average order size of $28K and has directly resulted in AMMO on-boarding a total of 571 new customers. During this heightened demand environment, customer orders through the call center have been focused on 9MM, 7.62x51MM, 45MM and all calibers of STREAK ammunition.

“The customer response to our call center has exceeded our expectations,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “Matt’s team has been able to capitalize on the recent surge in demand by offering new and existing clients a superior value proposition. As we’ve stated in the past, we expect this strong demand environment to continue through the end of the year. This is further supported by the recently reported firearm background checks conducted last month in the U.S. being 71% higher than the same period last year primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, recent social unrest and uncertainties regarding the upcoming election.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

In our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, references to “AMMO, Inc.”, “AMMO”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our” and similar terms refer to AMMO, Inc. and its wholly owned operating subsidiaries The Enlight Group (d/b/a Jagemann Munition Components), SNI, LLC and Ammo Technologies, Inc.