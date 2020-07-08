Cinedigm Expands Distribution of Chinese Entertainment Channel Bambu With Launch on XUMO

Deal Reinforces Cinedigm’s Continued Focus On Expanding Its Ad-Supported Business

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that its streaming channel Bambu has launched on the XUMO streaming television service. Bambu will be available to XUMO viewers as a free ad-supported linear channel and the channel content will be available on a free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) basis.



Bambu is a premium movie network featuring the best of Chinese theatrical films and event television. With the launch, Bambu is directly available in more than 45 million U.S. households across a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. In addition to Bambu, XUMO carries other channels from Cinedigm’s growing channel portfolio including CONtv, Docurama, Dove Channel, Bambu, Combat Go, and Comedy Dynamics.

“The launch of Bambu on XUMO underscores our continued effort to expand our channel portfolio to address the needs of viewers and advertisers across all segments. XUMO’s scale and reach will allow us to significantly reach a much wider audience,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “As we set our eyes on international audiences, we are keen to bridge the gap in the types of channels that we make available domestically and worldwide.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/ .

ABOUT XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 190 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service is available in 45 million U.S. households via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, NBC News, Food52, and HISTORY, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at: www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

