FourKites Releases Sixth Consecutive Global Premier Carrier List

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ®, the leader in predictive supply chain visibility, today published its Premier Carrier List for the second quarter of 2020. FourKites’ list – the first of its kind and the preeminent list for the freight logistics industry – was launched in early 2019 to showcase the hundreds of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. To be included on the list, carriers must be assigned to at least 300 loads across all FourKites customers and achieve a minimum of 75 percent tracking consistency.



Spanning all modes of transportation, FourKites’ Q2 Premier Carrier List includes nearly 275 carriers, brokers and 3PLs across North America, Europe and Latin America, whose real-time data is providing shipping customers and the broader supply chain community with the insights to streamline operations, accelerate shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and better manage labor costs. This real-time visibility into freight logistics is increasingly indispensable during normal times, but has been particularly critical as the supply chain continues to grapple with ongoing disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as civil unrest in major metropolitan areas worldwide.

"Qualifying for the FourKites Premier Carrier List is a ‘must’ for our business,” said Lucas Brown, CEO at Reliable Transportation Solutions. “The supply chain challenges of the past several months have made it clear that tracking and sharing real-time logistics data is no longer a ‘nice-to-have.’ It’s the foundation for strategic collaboration between carriers and shippers, and increasingly our prospects and customers are telling us it’s a requirement.”

FourKites’ Premier Carriers are the most highly valued and sought after by the 380-plus global Fortune 1000 shippers that make up the FourKites ecosystem. Some of the new carriers that qualified for the list this quarter include Ocean Network Express , Hub Group , Estes Express Lines , Costa Teixeira Transportes LTDA and Roos Spedition GmbH . Premier Carriers who have agreed to be featured publicly can be found here , while the full list is available only to FourKites customers.

FourKites Premier Carriers who have remained on the list for consecutive quarters have achieved a 15% annual growth in load volume. Being featured on the list brings additional benefits for carriers, as well, including free access to consistency and sustainability dashboards via FourKites Insights Suite , which provides information on total greenhouse gas emissions, emissions by mode and emissions over time.

“Our Premier Carrier List can be used to find providers across the globe and across any mode capable of meeting their visibility demands,” said Kevin Taylor, FourKites Vice President of Carrier Operations. “And with recent enhancements we’ve made to the list – more detail on modes, equipment types, regions serviced and other carrier capabilities – we’ve made it easier than ever for shippers and carriers to form and cement deeper partnerships.”

“PITT OHIO is an LTL industry leader in the area of digital communication,” said Geoff Muessig, CMO at PITT OHIO. “Digital communication enables PITT OHIO to reduce costs and improve service. Most importantly, it enables our shippers to provide more value to their customers. For that reason, PITT OHIO is pleased to qualify for FourKites’ Premier Carrier List for the first time. Our inclusion sends a clear signal to customers that we are committed to a transparent, collaborative and digitally driven business model.”

For more information on FourKites’ carrier initiatives, visit https://www.fourkites.com/carriers/ .

