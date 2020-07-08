Applied Systems Achieves Level I in CSIO’s Commercial Lines Certification Program

Companies’ collaborating to support broker distribution channel through commercial lines data standards

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ont., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems and the Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO) today announced that Applied Systems has achieved the Level I – Foundation milestone in the Commercial Lines (CL) Certification Program. In achieving this milestone, Applied is continuing its commitment to further enabling an effective and efficient commercial lines distribution channel.

“I commend Applied Systems on achieving Level I certification by successfully implementing the minimum data set required for setting the foundation for real-time quoting in commercial lines,” said Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “This demonstrates their commitment to interoperability between systems and being an effective commercial lines partner in the broker distribution channel.”

The Commercial Lines Certification Program is comprised of three levels, each representing an important milestone in the adoption of CL Data Standards. The levels are:

Level I – Foundation

Level II – Verified

Level III – Certified

The program was launched in early May to support insurer and service provider members who have implemented CSIO Commercial Lines Data Standards, providing the foundation for real-time quoting. Certified members are recognized as innovative leaders who are committed to providing brokers with straight-through processing functionality.

“Incorporating data standards to provide a foundation for real-time quoting creates a frictionless process in commercial lines transactions, enabling an environment for growth in the commercial lines business within the broker distribution channel,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry & Partner Relations, Applied Systems. “This is a top priority for Applied and was a top priority while I was on the Board of Directors for CSIO. We are pleased to work with CSIO to achieve this milestone, and remain committed to providing the technology to enable more productive and valuable interactions between brokers and their commercial lines customers."

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com