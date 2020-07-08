Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Announces the Brand Re-Launch of Harmony Bay Coffee

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”) today announced the re-launch of its Harmony Bay Coffee brand.



The Company has relaunched its iconic New England-inspired Harmony Bay Coffee brand in fresh new packaging, along with several new 40oz. bag offerings. “Our new packaging has given the Harmony Bay Coffee brand a much needed facelift, which has been well received by our customers,” said Andrew Gordon, the Company’s CEO. “The sleek new packaging design is much more appealing, while continuing to deliver the same great coffee product that our customers are accustomed to. We think this new design will also attract a newer and younger coffee drinking demographic,” continued Mr. Gordon. “Our current customers have given us great feedback on the new packaging and we have already gained additional distribution into new markets, including our first sales on the west coast. Our new 40oz. bag offerings, available in French Roast, Breakfast Blend and Hazelnut, join our current top two sellers, the 40oz. Colombian and Donut Shop blends, to offer our consumer a complete line of 40oz. bags. Our 40oz. offerings provide both great value and great quality and our customers have shown to be highly receptive of these larger size bags,” added Mr. Gordon.

Harmony Bay Coffee is also available in multiple flavors in the Company’s 11oz. bags and single serve cups. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at www.harmonybaycoffee.com.

