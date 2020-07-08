FTI Consulting Continues Investment in Turnaround & Restructuring Practice with Appointment of Daniel Wikel as Senior Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Daniel P. Wikel as a Senior Managing Director in the Turnaround & Restructuring practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



Based in Chicago, Mr. Wikel advises clients on corporate turnarounds and restructurings, lender workout situations, transaction advisory services/business assessments and raising capital. He has significant experience managing middle-market and large bankruptcy cases and related matters, and his financial and operational expertise spans strategic planning, capital advisory or investment analysis and identifying revenue enhancements and cost improvements. Mr. Wikel has served as a financial advisor, interim manager and expert witness to companies across a variety of industries, including aerospace, transportation, logistics and distribution, retail and consumer products, and general industrials.

“Our Turnaround & Restructuring experts are dedicated to helping companies stabilize their finances and operations and enhance value,” said Michael Eisenband , Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “Dan is a trusted financial advisor with extensive operational expertise. He will be a great asset to the team and joins us at a critical time, as we focus on helping clients navigate the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic and corresponding financial crisis.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wikel was a founding member of Huron Consulting Group, where he served as a Managing Director in the Corporate Advisory Services practice and led the Chicago office for 18 years. Previously, he was a member of Arthur Andersen’s Corporate Restructuring practice and led the Financial Planning & Analysis group at Zenith Electronics Corporation. He also held various financial positions at Tenneco Inc. and began his career in KPMG’s Audit practice.

“I am impressed by FTI Consulting’s deep industry expertise and breadth in the U.S. and globally,” Mr. Wikel said. “I also appreciate how the firm continues to invest in its Turnaround & Restructuring practice to maintain its position as a dominant player in the marketplace. I am looking forward to this exciting next stage of my career.”

Mr. Wikel currently serves as an Independent Director to two logistic companies. He is also active with Turnaround Management Association (“TMA”), serving on several committees. Mr. Wikel was previously the President of the TMA Chicago/Midwest chapter and held other officer roles on the TMA Global Board. He also supports a number of local and national charities.

Mr. Wikel’s appointment continues the firm’s investment in its Turnaround & Restructuring practice. In late June, FTI Consulting announced the appointment of restructuring and performance improvement expert Kevin Barrentine as a Senior Managing Director in Atlanta.

