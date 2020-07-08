Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kforce Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Date

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, on Monday, August 10, 2020 will release second quarter results post-market and host a conference call to discuss the results.  The call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The dial-in number is (877) 344-3890.  The conference passcode is Kforce.  The replay of the call will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET Monday, August 10, 2020 until August 17, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, passcode 9977937.

This call is being webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed at Kforce’s web site at http://investor.kforce.com.  The webcast replay will be available until August 17, 2020.

About Kforce

Kforce (Nasdaq: KFRC) is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance & Accounting.  Each year, our network of over 50 offices and two recruiting centers provide opportunities for 36,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 4,000 clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100.  At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing.  For more information, please visit our Web site at http://www.kforce.com.

AT THE FIRM

Michael Blackman
Chief Corporate Development Officer
(813) 552-2927

 

