Kforce Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Date

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, on Monday, August 10, 2020 will release second quarter results post-market and host a conference call to discuss the results. The call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The dial-in number is (877) 344-3890. The conference passcode is Kforce. The replay of the call will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET Monday, August 10, 2020 until August 17, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, passcode 9977937.

This call is being webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed at Kforce’s web site at http://investor.kforce.com. The webcast replay will be available until August 17, 2020.

