XDD Acquires RVM Enterprises Expanding Services Offering in Tri-State Markets

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the acquisition of RVM Enterprises, an eDiscovery services company based in Jersey City, New Jersey. RVM provides a blend of eDiscovery, Forensics, Managed Review and Media Services to law firms and corporations nationwide.



Bob Polus, XDD CEO states, “Merging forces with RVM further strengthens our service offering in the tristate area. RVM’s drive to provide exemplary service to clients across all phases of the EDRM mirrors XDD’s mission, vision and culture, making it a natural fit for our organization as we continue to expand business operations nationwide.”

Vincent Brunetti, RVM CEO states, “Aligned seamlessly with XDD’s current product, service and technology mix, joining the XDD team enables us to expand our presence in the New York and New Jersey corridor on a much larger scale. Bolstering our existing client relationships, XDD’s expansive sales, service, technology and operations infrastructure will enable us to scale exponentially as clients’ needs evolve. We look forward to achieving great things together as part of the XDD family.”

David Moran, XDD President and COO, adds, “Having built strong client relationships in the New York and New Jersey markets for multiple years, acquiring RVM enables XDD to quickly expand our physical presence in the region, while scaling business operations for key services in parallel. Mirroring XDD’s current eDiscovery services mix, the enhanced company will be able to provide expanded forensics and managed review services via remote or onsite capacities.”

RVM will conduct business operations from its current New York location under the XDD brand.

