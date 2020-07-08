LiveArea Wins Multiple 2020 MUSE Creative Awards

Crocs™ Jibbitz™ Personalizer Earns Gold Award

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea , a global customer experience and commerce agency, and business unit of PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW), won top honors in multiple categories of the 2020 MUSE Creative Awards, including a gold award in strategic programs for work on the Crocs Jibbitz™ Personalizer designed and implemented by LiveArea.



In addition to the award for Crocs’ digital customizer – an interactive tool attributed to an 18% increase in average order value– LiveArea was recognized for two thought leadership programs, including a gold award for a health and beauty industry report and a silver award for B2B Spotlight , a business-to-business ebook.

“We are proud to have been selected for these awards. While client satisfaction is the ultimate measure of success, it is an honor to receive recognition for our creative work from industry professionals and among such an esteemed group of brands,” said Jim Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager, LiveArea.

The MUSE Creative Awards is a global competition that recognizes exemplary creative and design professionals. Earlier this year, LiveArea also received top honors from AVA Digital Awards for the Crocs™ Jibbitz™ Personalizer along with a gold award for The Entertainer website in the UK. The agency also took home top Webby and Hermes awards.

“These winners truly embody the spirit of innovation,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of the MUSE Creative Awards. “It is a privilege to award LiveArea for its work. It is always a humbling experience to witness what creatives are capable of.”

More than 3,820 entries from 50 countries were submitted. Winners included IKEA, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Rolls-Royce, BMW, The Coca-Cola Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Tommy Hilfiger, AIA Singapore, Maybelline New York, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company, W Hotel, BONIA, Good Year, Cisco, Reebok, and more.



About LiveArea

LiveArea is a full-service, award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring together a broad portfolio of services for end-to-end solutions – from data-driven marketing and omni-channel experience design through technology selection and platform implementation, fulfillment, customer care, and orchestrated services, the next evolution of managed services. Clients cover a variety of verticals, including health and beauty; fashion and apparel; luxury; consumer packaged goods, retail; automotive; and business to business. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

