iCIMS Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Applications

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leading cloud recruiting platform provider, has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Applications. The Market Guide helps buyers navigate today’s constantly evolving landscape, noting that “as organizations compete for talent, application leaders must strategically keep pace with innovation, and with new uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across TA technologies, to enhance talent outcomes and support operational efficiency.” According to Gartner, “talent attraction, engagement and recruitment marketing offerings have become essential components of a talent experience.”

iCIMS is included as a TA suite, which Gartner says, “offers a depth of capability specifically for TA and contains enhancements and additional modules for talent attraction, embedded insights, mobile interfaces and partner marketplaces.” Conversely, “HCM TA modules take a broad (life cycle rather than talent-funnel) approach combining HR workstreams, meaning that they often do not go as deep into TA processes.”

“As we emerge from this pandemic, hiring will be changed forever. Today’s organizations are facing both an expanded definition of the workforce and accelerated digital transformation,” said Steve Lucas, iCIMS chief executive officer. “During these unprecedented times, we are strategically innovating to help our customers attract and engage gig and contingent workers, facilitate diversity and inclusion initiatives, and do more with less through automation and AI.”

“Use modern TA applications to reimagine your recruiting process and align tools with your audience, geographic footprint and volume. Review opportunities to optimize and modernize processes and experiences to enhance efficiency and increasingly virtual/remote recruiting requirements,” writes Jason Cerrato and Jeff Freyermuth, senior director analyst and senior principal analyst, respectively, at Gartner. “Keep an ‘eyes wide open’ approach to selecting appropriate vendors based on existing capabilities and technology roadmaps; as the TA market will continue to evolve rapidly over the next two to three years.”

