Introducing Multi-Cure® 9037-F Encapsulant for Printed Circuit Board Assembly

Flexible Formulation for Wire Bonding Features Secondary Heat-Cure for Shadow Areas

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation expands its range of encapsulant materials with the introduction of Multi-Cure® 9037-F. The product cures in seconds upon exposure to UV/Visible light and has secondary heat cure for shadow areas caused by high-profile components on printed circuit boards.

The material features improved flexibility and resiliency for a variety of glob-top, chip-on-board, chip-on-flex, chip-on-glass, and wire-tacking/bonding applications. It is well-suited for encapsulation of critical components on flexible and rigid circuit board materials such as FR-4, Kapton®, and glass, and contains no sharp, abrasive, mineral, or glass fillers to abrade fine wires.

Multi-Cure 9037-F has excellent moisture and thermal resistance, making it a good candidate for use as a corrosion guard for wire-bond connections in battery management systems. Additional uses include encapsulation of components on circuit boards found in automotive ADAS and infotainment systems, aerospace and defense applications, and consumer electronics. Formulated with blue fluorescing technology, the material is highly visible on encapsulated PCB modules when exposed to low-intensity black light for easy visual quality inspection.

Dymax Corporation develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at info@dymax.com or 860-482-1010. 

