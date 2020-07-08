PlanSource Collaborates with Unum to Simplify and Modernize the Benefits Experience through Boost

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software, announced today that Unum , the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide, has joined the PlanSource Boost program. Boost is an innovative partnership program created to modernize benefits management and ease the administrative burden on HR teams while optimizing benefits shopping for employees through the use of technology and consumer marketing insights.



Unum is offering its full suite of employee benefits on the PlanSource technology platform. "Unum's benefits help to financially protect people throughout life's moments, and the PlanSource technology allows for a more modern and streamlined experience in selecting and managing these valuable benefits," said John Stibal, Senior Vice President, Sales and Client Management for Unum. "Unum has made strategic investments in our technology platforms, and this is one key component of our digital strategy."

PlanSource Boost offers real-time API integrations, an engaging employee shopping experience and time-saving services. When employers offer one or more qualifying lines of Unum coverage, they receive:

An optimized employee experience – Educational materials and relevant content are built into the shopping experience using consumer marketing techniques to guide employees to the right benefits.

– Educational materials and relevant content are built into the shopping experience using consumer marketing techniques to guide employees to the right benefits. Competitive pricing – A straightforward competitive price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform.

– A straightforward competitive price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform. Simple, consolidated billing and payment – Customers use PlanSource to self-bill for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving time for busy HR professionals and eliminating the need to reconcile bills.

– Customers use PlanSource to self-bill for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving time for busy HR professionals and eliminating the need to reconcile bills. Industry-leading integrations – PlanSource and Unum have delivered a more streamlined Evidence of Insurability experience with single sign-on and will be rolling out additional state-of-the-art integrations that improve the experience for both employees and HR teams. This includes automatic notification within the EOI workflow, as well as integrations for plan configuration, enrollment and access to Unum's provider directory and member portal.

"Unum's commitment to customer success aligns perfectly with why we are so excited about the Boost program," said Bradley Taylor, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. "Partnering with leading carriers through automations and integrations are key levers to helping our customers maximize the value that our software provides. Unum is highly focused on this as well, and we appreciate them being a part of our Boost program."

Learn more about our partnership at plansource.com/unum .

About Unum Group

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12 billion in 2019 and paid $7.5 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About PlanSource



PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.









Press Contact Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource 732.706.0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com Cat Miller Director of Communications & Partner Marketing, PlanSource 918.894.1298 Cat.miller@plansource.com Brad Carmony Director, External Communications at Unum BCarmony@unum.com