UROCAM Inc. Receives Health Canada Approval for COVID-19 Test

TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UROCAM Inc. (UROCAM) is pleased to announce it has received Health Canada Approval of the COVID-19 GeneFinder™ Test Kit and is now making the test available for distribution in Canada.



The Gene-Finder™ Test has shown outstanding accuracy and has been used extensively in the United States, South Korea, Italy and other European countries, with 15 million tests sold in over 35 countries to date. The test detects and identifies SARS-CoV-2 RNA from a respiratory specimen (such as sputum, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, nasopharyngeal swab and oropharyngeal swab) using real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The test is designed to run on the standard Thermo Fisher equipment that is widely available in hospitals and labs across Canada, allowing the test to be implemented with minimal training or adjustment and providing ability to produce batches of 100 to 300 tests in under two hours.

“At UROCAM, we understand that important medical, sometimes life changing outcomes depend on the performance of its equipment. We’re proud to bring the proven Gene-Finder™ Test to market here in Canada to ensure accurate, timely testing is available for COVID-19 and support our country in confidently and safely re-opening our economies,” said Igor Keselman, Chief Executive Officer of UROCAM.

UROCAM continues to work with federal and provincial governments to facilitate timely procurement and distribution of this test to health care providers across the country in order to achieve goals of increased testing. The approval of the Gene-Finder™ Test in Canada is extremely significant as provinces begin to reopen their economies and prepare and equip provincial health care systems for more proactive, timely testing in the coming weeks and months.

About UROCAM Inc.

UROCAM is a medical device company that builds cutting edge, cost-effective medical device solutions that consistently deliver the best and newest in diagnostic and treatment technologies. UROCAM specializes in the development of sterilization devices, as well as those used for the treatment of cancer and chronic back pain. UROCAM is officially an authorized Canadian dealer of the COVID-19 Gene-Finder™ Test. For more information, visit www.urocam.ca