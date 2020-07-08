Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Parliament passes Public procurement Law

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 8 - MPs approved Tuesday Draft Amendment to the Public Procurement Law during the specialised commissions of the National Assembly.,

The specialised session approved several articles, with amendments.  

Debate on the Bill, aimed to scrap procedures in public procurement, started on Monday.

The Law Proposal covers, among other entities, public companies benefitting from direct funds from the General State Budget (OGE).

Draft Amendment to the Public Procurement Law protects the hiring of public companies.

