ViaMichelin Awards TomTom New Global Deal

TomTom to provide global maps and traffic data for customer-facing travel and navigation products

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced an extension of its global deal to provide maps and traffic data to Michelin Travel Partner. TomTom will continue to power ViaMichelin, Michelin Travel Partner’s world-renowned digital travel service, and several of the brand’s printed products, including travel guides.

ViaMichelin is a mobile app and web-based platform which provides online mapping, navigation, road traffic services and tourist information. TomTom’s maps and real-time traffic service provide highly detailed location content, critical to location-aware digital applications like ViaMichelin.

“We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Michelin Travel Partner and continue to support ViaMichelin’s one hundred million users worldwide,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. “TomTom’s highly accurate maps and industry-leading traffic technology continue to shape smart mobility across the globe, helping people to travel more efficiently.”

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

Media:
tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

Investor Relations:
ir@tomtom.com

