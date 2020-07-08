FDA Issues Warning About Hand Sanitizer Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers not to use hand sanitizers manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV because of the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).

The US Food and Drug Association (FDA) has recommended that Eskbiochem remove its hand sanitizer products from the market because of the potential contamination. Following the FDA recommendation, two distributors of Eskbiochem products, Saniderm Products and UVT Inc., are issuing a voluntary recall of Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer. These products are packaged in 1-liter plastic bottles and labeled with "Made in Mexico" and "Produced by: Eskbiochem SA de CV."

The UVT hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 0530 and an expiration date of 04/2020.

The Saniderm Products hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 53131626 and "Manufactured on April/1/20."

Some products are sold under different names, such as All-Clean Hand Sanitizer, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, and Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer. A full list of products manufactured by Eskbiochem is available online. (See link below)

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Persons who use these products on their hands are at risk for negative outcomes. However, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects. The FDA is currently investigating contamination of hand sanitizer products.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.

Consumers should continue to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol (also referred to as ethyl alcohol).

The FDA has seen an increase in hand sanitizer products that have tested positive for methanol contamination. A full list of hand sanitizer labels for products that have either been found to contain methanol, are being recalled by the manufacturer or distributor, are made at the same facility as products in which the FDA has tested and confirmed methanol contamination is available online.

FDA encourages health care professionals, consumers, and patients to report adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of hand sanitizers to FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program (please provide the agency with as much information as possible to identify the product):

- Complete and submit the report online (see link below); or - Download and complete the form, then submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.