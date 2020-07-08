Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridgestone Announces Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework, Sets New Vision

Tokyo (July 8, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced its new Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework, which sets forth a forward-looking vision to 2050 and beyond.

Founded in 1931(Original Foundation: Bridgestone 1.0), the company considers 1988 to be its "Second Foundation (Bridgestone 2.0)," the year that Bridgestone merged with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, taking its first steps toward becoming a global company. As part of the company's Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework, an evolution to its "Third Foundation (Bridgestone 3.0)" will focus the company around becoming a leader in Sustainable Mobility and Advanced Solutions, while still leveraging the unique strengths and breadth of its core tire and rubber business.

As part of the Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework, and guided by its mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality," Bridgestone will continue to realize and enhance its vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company today, tomorrow and toward the future in 2050. The Company's Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework puts forth this vision for the medium-to-long term and outlines three main business strategies for accomplishing that vision.

  • Leverage sustainability as a competitive advantage and core to all aspects of its business, to create both social value and customer value.
  • Enhance the solutions business through a unique platform: Bridgestone T&DPaaS*1
  • Build Bridgestone's unique business model: Evolve and grow to a mobility solutions business utilizing the strength of its tire and rubber business.
  1. Bridgestone T&DPaaS (Bridgestone Tire and Diversified Products as a Solution) is Bridgestone's unique solutions business platform for supporting the mobility ecosystem.

For details of the Company's Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework, please refer to the presentation materials available on the Company's corporate website.

About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global company focused on delivering advanced mobility and solutions to customers around the world. In addition to tires and solutions for use in a wide variety of automotive and mobility applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Bridgestone products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

