Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Unaudited 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KXIN), one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The Company anticipates to file its 2019 Form 20-F with the SEC within 5 days of this announcement. The delay in our filing is mainly due to additional work in preparation of our financial statements involving retroactive adjustments to prior years’ equity accounts as a result of the consummation of the reverse recapitalization on April 30, 2019.

2019 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were US$334.7 million, representing a decrease of 22.4% from US$431.4 million in 2018.
  • Gross loss was US$5.5 million, compared with a gross profit of US$17.4 million in 2018.
  • Loss from operations was US$133.4 million, compared with a loss of US$34.1 million in 2018.
  • Net loss attributable to the Company was US$69.1 million, compared with a net loss attributable to the Company of US$89.5 million in 2018.
  • Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) 1 was US$12.8 million, compared with an adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) of US$11.6 million in 2018.
  • Adjusted loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 1 was US$14.0 million, compared with an adjusted loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP) of US$16.9 million in 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 1 was negative US$16.0 million, compared with negative US$11.6 million in 2018.

2019 Operational Highlights

  • Number of Self-Owned and Affiliated Network Dealerships were 14 and 7, respectively, as of December 31, 2019, versus 14 and 4 as of December 31, 2018.
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)2 was US$375.8 million, representing a decrease of 16.5% from US$449.9 million in 2018.
  • Number of cars sold was 6,005 units, compared with 7,438 units sold in 2018.

2019 Results

Total net revenues for 2019 were US$334.7 million, representing a 22.4% decrease from that of $431.4 million in 2018.

The decline in total net revenues of the Company mostly arose from a decrease in the auto sales business. In addition to macroeconomic headwinds in China, the main factors that contributed to the declining sales include a reduction of the overall inventory scales and the restructuring of the Company’s Dealerships that led to interruption of business operations in some locations during 2019. The restructuring is part of the Company’s effort to address disagreement with noncontrolling shareholders of certain dealerships and reallocate resources to better performing dealerships.

Total cost of revenues was US$340.2 million which includes an inventory write-down of $17.8 million, representing a decrease of 17.8% from US$414.0 million in 2018.

Gross loss was US$5.5 million, versus a gross profit of US$17.4 million in 2018. The gross loss in 2019 is largely due to the inventory write-down of $17.8 million. Gross loss margin was 1.6% in 2019, compared with a gross profit margin of 4.0% in 2018.

Operating expenses were US$128.0 million, a 148.4% increase from US$51.5 million in 2018. The increase is largely due to a loss of $74.1 million from goodwill impairment in 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses were US$14.4 million, a 40.3% decrease from US$24.1 million in 2018. The decrease resulted from the effort to improve operation efficiency in headcount and personnel-related expenses in response to the decrease in revenues.

Research and development expenses were US$3.4 million, a 24.0% decrease from US$4.4 million in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in headcount and personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were US$36.1 million, a 57.1% increase from US$23.0 million in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a loss of $22.3 million from write-offs of prepaid expenses and other current assets.

In addition, the Company reports a gain from change in fair value of the contingent considerations related to cooperation agreements with dealers of US$65.6 million in 2019, compared with a loss from change in fair value of contingent considerations of US$49.5 million in 2018. The change in fair value of contingent considerations in 2019 mainly results from the changes in the Company’s stock price. The company has a loss of $74.1 million from goodwill impairment in 2019.

Loss from continuing operations was US$69.1 million, 22.3% lower than the loss from continuing operations of US$88.9 million in 2018.

Net loss attributable to the Company was US$69.1 million, 22.9% lower than the net loss attributable to the Company of US$89.5 million in 2018.

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was US$12.8 million, a 10.3% increase compared with an adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) of US$11.6 million in 2018.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was US$14.0 million, a 17.3% decrease compared with an adjusted loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP) of US$16.9 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was negative US$16.0 million, a 37.1% increase compared with an adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) of negative US$11.6 million in 2018.

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin has transformed from a tech-enabled financing platform into a nationwide dealer network that combines its own and affiliated dealers as well as value-added services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook for 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kaixin’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kaixin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Kaixin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the social networking site market in China; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our services; our expectations regarding the retention and strengthening of our relationships with used auto dealerships; our plans to enhance user experience, infrastructure and service offerings; competition in our industry in China; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kaixin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Kaixin's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Kaixin uses "adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)", "adjusted loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP)" and “adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP)”, which are defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, in evaluating its business. We define adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, provision for financing receivable, provision for PPE, and assets write-offs, if any, involving inventory, goodwill, etc; and adjusted loss from continuing operations  (non-GAAP) as loss from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of contingent consideration, provision for financing receivable, provision for PPE, and assets write-offs, if any, involving inventory, goodwill, etc. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) is defined as (loss) income from continuing operations excluding fair value change of contingent consideration, share-based compensation expense, interest expenses, income tax expenses, depreciation, provision for financing receivable, provision for PPE, assets write-offs, if any, involving inventory, goodwill, etc. Kaixin continuously and periodically reviews the operating results and business performance from operational perspectives. Starting from the first quarter of 2018, there was a significant impact on net income (loss) due to the material and significant noncash amount of fair value change in contingent consideration relating to the used auto dealerships of the emerging used auto business. Due to the nature of the business, Kaixin believes that including adjusted income (loss) from operations and excluding the impact of such fair value changes more appropriately reflects Kaixin’s results of operations, and provides investors with a better understanding of Kaixin’s business performance. We present adjusted income (loss) from operations (non-GAAP), adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations (non-GAAP) and EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. We also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our consolidated results of operations in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP results of operation measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures" at the end of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Auto Holdings
Randall Xu
Tel: (86 10) 8448 1818 ext. 2960
Email: randall.xu@renren-inc.com

1See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for details.

2Includes automobile sales transactions at the Company’s dealerships including cars owned by Kaixin and cars sourced by Kaixin Affiliated Network Dealers that Kaixin sells pursuant to profit-sharing arrangements.

 
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US dollars)
               
  As of December 31,
  2018   2019
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash $ 7,950     $ 3,190  
Restricted cash   5,818       -  
Accounts receivable   1,480       219  
Financing receivable, net   3,486       -  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   38,714       27,586  
Inventory   57,950       20,990  
Total current assets   115,398       51,985  
Goodwill   75,021       -  
Property and equipment, net   813       153  
Right-of-use assets   -       2,252  
Total non-current assets   75,834       2,405  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 191,232     $ 54,390  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 4,975     $ 4,122  
Short-term debt   49,887       16,630  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   10,644       17,302  
Amounts due to related parties   78,108       4,214  
Advance from customers   4,078       1,677  
Contingent consideration   11,929       -  
Income tax payable   7,590       5,319  
Lease liabilities – current   -       1,785  
Total current liabilities   167,211       51,049  
Long-term liabilities:              
Long-term contingent consideration   93,741       -  
Lease liabilities – non-current   -       810  
Total non-current liabilities   93,741       810  
TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 260,952     $ 51,859  
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
Equity (Deficit)              
Ordinary shares $ 2     $ 5  
Additional paid-in capital   38,559       186,450  
Accumulated deficit   (146,073 )     (192,189 )
Statutory reserves   4,004       4,004  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,382       (2,840 )
Total Kaixin Auto Holdings’ shareholders’ equity (deficit)   (102,126 )     (4,570 )
Noncontrolling interest   32,406       7,101  
Total equity (deficit)   (69,720 )     2,531  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 191,232     $ 54,390  
               


                       
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of US dollars)
 
  Years ended December 31,
    2017       2018       2019  
Net revenues:                      
Automobile sales $ 88,227     $ 420,005     $ 332,634  
Financing income   26,426       2,317       -  
Others   1,933       9,082       2,063  
Total net revenues   116,586       431,404       334,697  
Cost of revenues:                      
Automobile sales   85,050       399,274       338,016  
Cost of financing income   15,259       3,327       -  
Provision for financing receivable   12,717       10,941       2,158  
Others   32       429       -  
Total cost of revenues   113,058       413,971       340,174  
Gross profit (loss)   3,528       17,433       (5,477 )
Operating expenses:                      
Selling and marketing   10,698       24,077       14,364  
Research and development   3,982       4,419       3,357  
General and administrative   14,971       23,012       36,145  
Impairment of goodwill   -       -       74,091  
Total operating expenses   29,651       51,508       127,957  
Loss from operations   (26,123 )     (34,075 )     (133,434 )
Other income (expenses)   387       (812 )     840  
Fair value change in contingent consideration   (1,480 )     (49,503 )     65,594  
Interest income   902       575       69  
Interest expenses   (3,068 )     (4,261 )     (4,057 )
Loss before provision of income tax and noncontrolling interest   (29,382 )     (88,076 )     (70,988 )
Income tax (expenses) benefit   (1,158 )     (862 )     1,920  
Loss from continuing operations $ (30,540 )   $ (88,938 )   $ (69,068 )
Discontinued operations:                      
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   1,845       (594 )     -  
Net loss   (28,695 )     (89,532 )     (69,068 )
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest   (76 )     (317 )     (22,952 )
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Kaixin Auto Holdings’ shareholders   (30,464 )     (88,621 )     (46,116 )
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Kaixin Auto Holdings’ shareholders   1,845       (594 )     -  
Net loss attributable to Kaixin Auto Holdings’ shareholders $ (28,619 )   $ (89,215 )   $ (46,116 )
                       
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted   24,984,300       24,984,300       36,446,593  
                       
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Kaixin Auto Holdings’ shareholders - basic and diluted:                      
Loss per share from continuing operations $ (1.22 )   $ (3.56 )   $ (1.27 )
Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ 0.07     $ (0.02 )   $ -  
                       
Net loss per share attributable to Kaixin Auto Holdings’ shareholders - basic and diluted: $ (1.15 )   $ (3.58 )   $ (1.27 )
                       


             
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP results of operation measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures
(In thousands of US dollars)
  Years Ended December 31
　 　 2018 　 2019
Loss from operations   (34,075 )   (133,434 )
Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses   11,436     3,813  
Add back: Provision for financing receivable   11,074     2,158  
Add back: Provision for property and equipment   -     503  
Add back: Write-offs of prepaid expense and other current assets   -     22,282  
Add back: Write-down of inventory   -     17,826  
Add back: Loss from impairment of goodwill   -     74,091  
Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)   (11,565 )   (12,761 )
         
Loss from continuing operations   (88,938 )   (69,068 )
Add back: Fair value change of contingent consideration   49,503     (65,594 )
Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses   11,436     3,813  
Add back: Provision for financing receivable   11,074     2,158  
Add back: Provision for property and equipment   -     503  
Add back: Write-offs of prepaid expense and other current assets   -     22,282  
Add back: Write-down of inventory   -     17,826  
Add back: Loss from impairment of goodwill   -     74,091  
Adjusted loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP)   (16,925 )   (13,989 )
         
Loss from continuing operations   (88,938 )   (69,068 )
Add back: Fair value change of contingent consideration   49,503     (65,594 )
Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses   11,436     3,813  
Add back: Provision for financing receivable   11,074     2,158  
Add back: Provision for property and equipment   -     503  
Add back: Write-offs of prepaid expense and other current assets   -     22,282  
Add back: Write-down of inventory   -     17,826  
Add back: Loss from impairment of goodwill   -     74,091  
Add back: Interest expenses   4,261     (4,057 )
Add back: Income tax expenses   862     1,920  
Add back: Depreciation   161     168  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 　 (11,641 ) 　 (15,958 )


You just read:

Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Unaudited 2019 Financial Results

