Poverty Dignified, Inc., Closes Transaction With VIREXIT Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Kennewick, WA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Poverty Dignified, Inc., (OTC pk: PVDG) is pleased to announce that it has officially closed the previously announced (6/26/20) asset purchase with Patrick Netter for the tradename VIREXIT and attendant intellectual property. The intellectual property includes what we believe to be multiple valuable domain and social media registrations.



Patrick Netter added, “With the uniquely complex virus and consequential health and economic challenges currently running rampant throughout countries, counties, cities, and all of our hometowns, it is clearly evident why I created VIREXIT, a ‘Brand in a Box’ concept to stand for newly developed effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral dominion. This timely acquisition by Poverty Dignified gives momentum to the anticipated creation of global distribution partnerships which are addressing this pandemic as well as to further the cause of hygiene issues.”

“The unfortunate circumstances surrounding the current pandemic-which certainly will not be the last-calls for immediate measures for assistance on a global scale. We believe that the negotiations we are involved with for a robust product mix utilizing the brand name VIREXIT might very well have a lasting impact and enhance shareholder value,” stated CEO James C. Katzaroff.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the word “believes,” “expects,” “ anticipates,” or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Contact: James C. Katzaroff, CEO

Phone: 509.491.0701

Email: jkatzaroff@katmoi.com