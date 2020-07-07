Immucor Announces Successful Refinancing

Transaction provides company with additional resources and flexibility to advance long-term growth strategy

/EIN News/ -- NORCROSS, Ga., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, today announced the successful completion of the refinancing of its capital structure. The transaction consists of a new revolving credit facility, first lien term loan, and second lien term loan, with additional support from existing majority shareholder TPG Capital. The newly issued debt instruments mature in 2025. Other terms of the refinancing were not disclosed.



Avi Pelossof, Immucor’s President and CEO commented, “We are pleased to have successfully completed our refinancing, which provides Immucor with greater flexibility to continue to execute on our strategic plan and grow the enterprise well into the future. We are grateful for the strong support of TPG Capital as well as our new lending partners.”

About Immucor

Founded in 1982, Immucor is a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics that facilitate patient-donor compatibility. Our mission is to ensure that patients in need of blood, organs or stem cells get the right match that is safe, accessible and affordable. With the right match, we can transform a life together. For more information on Immucor, visit www.immucor.com.

Contact: Matthew Notarianni - 770.441.2051