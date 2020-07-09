Cloud Girls Sponsor Mission Sisters Who Work ASPIRER Scholarship
Nonprofit community of female technology thought leaders makes award to Aleksandra Pelszynksa possible
We are pleased we achieved our fundraising goal to help Mission Sisters fund books, workshops and STEM education scholarships for women in underprivileged communities who need assistance.”DES MOINES, IA, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Sisters Who Work, a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit, provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence programs, as well as scholarships needed to take charge of their lives so they can close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. Recently, the nonprofit attracted the attention of Cloud Girls, a charitable nonprofit made up of female tech advocates dedicated to education and fostering female thought leaders in next-generation technology.
“As part of our core value of giving back, Cloud Girls selected Mission Sisters Who Work as the focus for one of our giving campaigns,” says Angela Hogaboom, President at Ocular Compliance and Chair of Philanthropy at Cloud Girls. “We are pleased we achieved our fundraising goal to help Mission Sisters fund books, workshops and STEM education scholarships for women in underprivileged communities who need assistance."
The latest recipient of Mission Sisters’ ASPIRER scholarship sponsored by Cloud Girls, is Aleksandra Pelszynska who is pursuing a degree in Cybersecurity Risk Management. Aleksandra’s goal is to attain her degree so that one day she can help defend U.S. national security, making her impact in national policy and regulation.
Aleksandra was selected to receive the ASPIRER scholarship based on the strength of her application, her work experience and commitment to become the type of leader she wants to see in the world around her. “As a woman, sometimes I feel as if the odds are stacked against me, especially in a field that’s typically filled with men,” Aleksandra says. “I’m pursuing my degree to become the cyber security leader I want to see. One day, I want to walk into a room full of women who are confident speaking to their security expertise, knowing I am well-prepared to defend national security to the best of my abilities.”
Mission Sisters Who Work will announce additional 2020 scholarship recipients in the weeks ahead. The organization is also accepting scholarship applications from women and girls interested in attending 2021 training, certification and college education programs. Mission Sisters awards three categories of scholarships. Multiple scholarships may be awarded in each category. Those interested in applying for any of Mission Sisters’ scholarships can learn more information and complete the online scholarship application at missionsisterswhowork.org.
About Cloud Girls. Founded in 2011, Cloud Girls is vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging market and technical trends, advocating best practices and building community, Cloud Girls is fostering female thought leaders in next-generation technology. For more information, visit www.cloudgirls.org.
About Mission Sisters Who Work. Mission Sisters, a charitable 501(c)(3), provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and programming, as well as scholarships so that women can take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The nonprofit also offers sponsored and named scholarships, providing opportunity for individual donors and businesses to create a legacy, impact the world and be an inspiring force for good and real change. Please visit missionsisterswhowork.org for more details.
