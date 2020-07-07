INTERalliance Creates a Virtual IT Camp Experience for Local Students

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati is accepting applications for the 2020 High School IT Careers Camp. This program, open to ALL high school students, allows students to learn from experienced professionals, interact with university professors, learn about topics as varied as software development and cybersecurity, and create a full-scale presentation at the end of the session.



In response to the COVID-19 restrictions, IT Career Camps will be interactive online this year. Students will be grouped virtually and will receive materials before the session’s start. Campers will still have plenty of interaction with companies, professors, and professionals, as well as opportunities to network remotely with peers.

The first session, Gaming and Design Camp, runs from July 13th to the 17th, and is hosted by Mount St. Joseph and Miami University. The second session, IT Camp, runs from July 20th to the 24th, and will be hosted by Xavier University and Northern Kentucky University. Throughout the week, campers will interact with local companies and their hosting universities to learn about their culture and careers and explore their chosen theme. At the end of the week, parents are invited to the final presentation and awards ceremony. Sponsoring companies include Fifth Third, GE, Great American, Kroger Technology, P&G, Western & Southern, FIS, NKU, Miami University, Xavier University and more!

Students must pay $100 per session to attend, and the deadline to apply is July 10th. If students choose to attend both sessions, the cost will be discounted from $200 to $175. Camps are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For scholarship questions or more information, visit www.interalliance.org .

Beyond the regular IT Careers Camp offering, INTERalliance has also partnered with the Greater Cincinnati YMCA and the Greater Cincinnati STEM Collaborative to host IT Day Camps throughout the summer. Twice a week, over 200 local students (ages 6-8 and 9-12) from five YMCA locations receive interactive virtual instruction to encourage interest in STEM. Hands-on activities range from lessons about algorithms to career presentations from sponsoring companies.

About the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati: INTERalliance is a Cincinnati based non-profit that executes as a cooperation between business and educators -- working together to identify, nurture, train, employ, and retain the area's best IT talent. Beyond the IT Careers Camp, INTERalliance delivers TechOlympics, the nation’s largest technology conference for high school students, led by high school students. More information on IT Careers Camps, TechOlympics, and the other INTERalliance programs offered can be found at www.interalliance.org .

Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, Worldpay, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, and Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others.

