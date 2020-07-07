Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,985 in the last 365 days.

UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on September 28, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2020.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
Contact: Shane O’Connor
  Chief Financial Officer


Primary Logo

You just read:

UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.