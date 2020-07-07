Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Smart ERP Solutions Hosts Webinar: How to Use Remote Form I-9 and E-Verify During COVID-19

Attendees will learn how they can use policies from the DHS for remote Form I-9 & E-Verify during COVID-19. SmartERP will also discuss integration with ADP.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host a complimentary educational webinar: "Remote Form I-9 and E-Verify during COVID-19.” The webinar will also discuss SmartERP’s integration with ADP to their onboarding solution, Smart Onboarding. Additionally, attendees will get to view a demo of SmartERP's Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify solution. This one-hour event will take place on Thursday, July 9, at 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00 PM (EST). Registration for this complimentary webinar can be accessed here.

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) National Emergency Declaration, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced temporary modifications to the Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification process and enforcement actions. Changes range from remote verification to E-Verify’s indefinite response extensions. Now is your chance to learn more about these updates as well as how you can participate in the free Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify program.

Due to the rapidly-changing worldwide situation, employers have been given the directive to have employees work remotely, including their new hires. Besides all the standard and unique forms organizations must complete, a critical task that all employers must comply with is completing Form I-9 for all new hires. In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) National Emergency Declaration, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced temporary modifications to the Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification process, and enforcement actions. Changes range from remote verification to E-Verify’s indefinite response extensions. During the webinar, SmartERP will announce their Smart Form I-9 COVID-related improvements that will support the DHS modifications.

Understanding the complexities of Form I-9 requirements can be difficult, and non-compliance can be detrimental to any organization, as witnessed by many employers across the U.S. that have received substantial fines and penalties. Form I-9 fines have recently increased, and the Department of Justice has recently settled with several employers over discriminatory conduct, making it more imperative than ever for employers to ensure that they are meeting compliance requirements for the new Form I-9, released January 19, 2020.

“By loading I-9 information into E-Verify, it’s the vehicle to ensure that the new hire information provided is matching the government database. E-Verify is the best program readily available today to ensure that the employees you hire are authorized to work,” states Dave Basham, Form I-9 and E-Verify Speaker Engagement Branch, Verification Division U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Department of Homeland Security Washington, D.C.

About Smart ERP Solutions

Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.

Smart Onboarding

