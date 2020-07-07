Asurint and Carvin Software Partner to Develop a Background Screening Integration with Staffing Complete Applicant Tracking System

New staffing software integration allows hiring professionals the ability to request background screens from within Staffing Complete interface

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Ohio, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a technology-focused provider of pre-employment background screening services and solutions today announced its partnership and integration with Carvin Software’s applicant tracking system (ATS), Staffing Complete. This integration will give staffing companies using Carvin Software’s Staffing Complete ATS a complete end-to-end view of the hiring process by allowing them to request background investigations on job candidates without having to leave the Staffing Complete interface.

Asurint’s proprietary technology, IQLogicsTM coupled with the ability to clear 85% of the U.S. population near-instantly, has transformed the way background investigations can be for recruiters both from a time and cost perspective. Asurint also takes pride in its 100% U.S.-based support team to help staffing professionals with questions they may have within seconds. The seamless integration with Carvin Software’s Staffing Complete ATS will reduce complexity and help staffing professionals perform fast, more complete, and compliant background checks.

“I am proud to announce our newest background screening integration with Carvin Software’s Staffing Complete ATS,” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer at Asurint. “As staffing companies gear up for busy season, recruiters using the Asurint background screening integration with Staffing Complete can not only place candidates faster, but also be sure they are hiring the right candidates for the job. I look forward to seeing how our partnership grows with Carvin Software.”

Carvin Software’s Staffing Complete ATS was designed with staffing companies and professionals in mind. Staffing Complete lets hiring professionals perform multiple tasks necessary to the daily operations of recruiting including: work compensation, invoicing, payroll, funding and dispatching workers. By integrating with Asurint’s background screening solutions, Staffing Complete users can initiate a background check and receive results all while remaining in the Staffing Complete interface.

“Carvin Software is very excited to be working with Asurint, said Patrick Reynolds, Project Manager at Carvin Software. “With some of our customers already using Asurint, we know our clients are in good hands with their detail-oriented staff providing great customer care, as well as staying in close communications with our developers. With Asurint and Carvin Software both focusing on customer service and quality products for our clients, we're able to offer our clients a seamless way to request and review background checks manually or automatically and can trust Asurint to deliver quality results with a quick turnaround!”

The Staffing Complete integration with Asurint is available now. For those interested in learning more, please email partners@asurint.com or call 216.420.5478. Contact Carvin Software by emailing Patrick Reynolds at patrick.reynolds@carvinsoftware.com.

About Staffing Complete

Staffing Complete has been designed by staffing company owners, users, employees, and sales teams working together with our programming staff. We live and breathe staffing, from dispatching workers, transportation, payroll, funding, A/R, A/P, tax reporting, work compensation, invoicing, and garnishments. We have your back when it comes to the daily operations of your business, and we use our years of knowledge not only in software but in staffing operations to add features and functionality designed to better serve your company!

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done to help solve problems and reduce anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand.

