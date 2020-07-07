Circus Power Comes to Summit by Morrison
Veronica Francis presents humorous circus-themed videos to entertain residents at a senior living community in New Hampshire during the Covid lock down.LITTLETON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica Francis wears many hats. A web marketing professional, she is also an author, a public speaker, a digital trainer, and the owner of the Pollyanna Glad Store in Littleton, New Hampshire. But to the residents at Summit by Morrison, a senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and respite care in Whitefield, NH, she is best known for her uplifting and humorous Circus Power videos in which she clowns around while revealing the many life lessons she’s learned as she attempts to "put more circus into my life and to make every day a circus day!"
For three summers during Veronica's childhood, her parents hosted a traditional circus from Sarasota, Florida at Circus Towne, an amusement park and tourist attraction in Twin Mountain, New Hampshire. Her adventures during those summers ignited a lifelong passion for the circus, and inspired her first book, Circus Towne. Decades later, she has drawn on those early memories to spark a new passion for living, learning and creating.
"We are thrilled that Veronica has shared her circus videos with us so that we can show them to our residents on our big screen," says Shannon Lynch, Executive Director at Summit. "The videos exude Veronica’s warmth and positive energy. She imparts simple inspiring messages using lessons she learned at the circus that are just perfect for anyone to take to heart, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when life has been turned upside down for all of us."
Veronica created the videos after the many stresses and responsibilities she faced at midlife caused her to reexamine her priorities. Through the videos, Veronica says that she is "sharing her circus joy," and helping others "learn how you can harness your own circus power."
For instance, in "Swing High for Your Dreams," Veronica and her husband attended a circus weekend at the New England Center for the Circus Arts in Vermont where she fulfilled a childhood dream of being the daring young girl on the flying trapeze. The life lesson she learned and shares in the video is that it is never too late for a person to achieve their dreams. Other videos featured on circuspower.com are titled "Only Juggle What You Can Handle Today," "Find Balance," and "Whatever You Do, Do It With Style."
"It was so much fun to create these videos to share with the residents," says Veronica. "They have helped me through these shutdown months and have allowed me to give back something during what has been a scary time for everyone. I hope to share more fun stories with the residents this year to inspire more much-needed laughter!" Watch the Circus Power videos at Circuspower.com and learn more about Veronica at www.VeronicaFrancis.com.
