Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 6th July 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (16) and 2 local cases who are isolated.

Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the local case.

We regret to report a facility death of a male aged 54, from Bulawayo Province who tested positive with no history of travel and had co-morbidities.

New recoveries were reported by the following provinces Harare (12), Masvingo (2) and Midlands (2).

253 RDT screening tests and 312 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 80654 (47086 RDT and 33568 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 734; recovered 197, active cases 528 and 9 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done Number of Confirmed Cases Number Recovered Number of Active Cases Deceased Province RDT PCR New Cum New Cum New Cum Bulawayo 9 94 0 73 0 23 46 1 4 Harare 58 93 2 245 12 76 166 0 3 Manicaland 0 0 0 29 0 6 23 0 0 Mash Cent. 0 5 0 10 0 4 6 0 0 Mash East 0 0 6 81 0 27 54 0 0 Mash West 0 6 0 43 0 2 40 0 1 Midlands 6 0 0 65 2 10 54 0 1 Masvingo 176 0 0 53 2 19 34 0 0 Mat North 4 12 0 19 0 8 11 0 0 Mat South 0 102 10 116 0 22 94 0 0 Total 253 312 18 734 16 197 528 1 9

Mashonaland East Province received positive results from NMRL.

To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.