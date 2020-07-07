Cint named as one of the "GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Companies" by Greenbook
Leading insights technology company is honored on both the main GRIT Top 50 ranking and as a top Technology Provider
We’d like to thank all our customers, partners and the industry as a whole for this vote of confidence, and for your ongoing collaboration on the digital transformation of market research.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, the technology backbone of the world’s most successful insights companies, has been honored in the market research industry’s annual Business and Innovation Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report. The insights technology company was ranked on both the main GRIT Top 50 list, and on the Top Technology Provider list in the report, which was released today.
— Richard Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer at Cint
Richard Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer at Cint, said, “Being named on these prestigious lists was exciting for our whole team, as we’ve all worked together over the past year to bring a number of market research technology innovations to life. The rankings are a testament to the hard work of everyone at Cint in launching initiatives to ultimately benefit insights companies around the world. We’d like to thank all our customers, partners and the industry as a whole for this vote of confidence, and for your ongoing collaboration on the digital transformation of market research.”
Over the past year, Cint has accelerated technology adoption in the insights industry through several initiatives, partnerships and new automated approaches to market research.
One key project was the integration of the Cint and P2Sample platforms, which resulted in the most powerful programmatic sampling solution for the market research industry and the creation of the world’s largest sample exchange. Other benefits of the integration included increased dynamic fraud mitigation techniques, full automation of yield management and specific measures to improve respondent engagement and experience.
Other innovations and initiatives included:
- Launch of an enhanced Buyer API that automates every step of the data collection and fieldwork process with a single interface.
- Expansion of strategic partnerships in the market research space, including new relationships with GfK and Survey2Connect.
- Renewed, formal commitment to data quality with Cint’s Quality Charter and KPIs on both the supplier and buyer sides of the business.
- Renewed, formal commitment to equality with Cint’s Equality Charter guiding an overall business approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.
For more specific activities that led Cint to its placement on the GRIT rankings, visit: www.cint.com/blog/market-research-technology-companies-cint-grit-50
In addition to the rankings list, The GRIT Report, which is promoted as the most comprehensive and widely read analysis of the insights industry today, includes analysis of current topics, opportunities and challenges in the market research industry.
About GreenBook
GreenBook has been an innovator in the industry since 1962, beginning as a subsidiary of the American Marketing Association’s New York chapter. The company quickly evolved into the GreenBook Directory of marketing research companies and facilities. Today, GreenBook connects marketers and market researchers with people, information, and ideas that generate results. Through IIeX events, the GreenBook Blog, the GreenBook market research directory, and the GRIT Report — GreenBook provides the learning and inspiration insights professionals need to succeed.
About Cint
Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. Cint also has the world's largest sample exchange that connects sample buyers to over 100 million engaged consumers across over 150 countries. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)
###
Shawn Cabral
Cint
+44 7458 134231
email us here