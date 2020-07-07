Vice-president assesses potential of Polytechnic Institute of Fisheries

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 7 - The Vice-President of Angola, Bornito de Sousa, assessed Monday the technical and professional potential of the Polytechnic Institute of Fisheries (Cefopescas) during an visit to that institution. ,

According to a note from the Vice-President’s Press Office, the official was accompanied by members of his office and the Secretary of State for Fisheries, Maria Eduardo da Costa, during the visit to the premises of the enterprise located in Luanda’s municipality of Belas.

The institute was designed to provide qualified Angolan professionals to the Fisheries and Sea sector, who can gradually replace foreign crews on vessels operating in Angola.

Cefopescas has modern facilities and equipment to develop the necessary training to obtain regular medium-level qualifications as a master coastal-fisherman and naval engine and machinery technician.

It also allows obtaining regular high level qualifications as a naval machinery and installation technician, aquaculture and fish technology technician, as well as marine biology and fishery resources technicians.

Inaugurated in February by the Angolan president, the fisheries institute plans to train, qualify and recycle national and professional staff in the fisheries and sea sector, safeguarding Angola's strategic interests in the field of food security and the economy of the sea.