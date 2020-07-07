Werner Enterprises Expands Final Mile Offering Into Canada

Premier Transportation and Logistics Company Offers Last Mile White Glove Delivery Services in Canada

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), one of North America’s largest transportation and logistics service providers, announces the expansion of Werner Final Mile to Canada, providing nationwide delivery and related services to residential and business locations in all provinces and territories. Utilizing our network of strategic alliance agents, Werner Final Mile delivers large or heavy items using two uniformed associates operating a liftgate straight truck, enabling customers to ship non-conveyable products, including returns and exchanges, in both the U.S. and Canada.



Werner combines its proprietary and highly integrated technology platform, Werner EDGE, experienced customer service team, and network of professional delivery agents to provide safe and damage-free white glove deliveries. Werner specializes in final mile logistics of furniture, appliances, medical and fitness equipment, store fixtures and other heavy goods that require two people to deliver. This expansion goes beyond Werner’s United States coverage to now include door to door service for residential and commercial deliveries of heavy goods throughout Canada.

”We are very pleased to announce the extension of the Werner Final Mile network to serve our clients across North America,” explains Craig Stoffel, Vice President of Global Logistics and Final Mile, Werner Enterprises. “Our customers rely on our team to execute their highest profile deliveries, interacting with and delivering directly to their end customers’ homes or offices. Our experience in Canada for more than 20 years, combined with our delivery capability, will help many of our E-commerce customers serve new and existing customers in the Canadian market.”

For more information on Werner File Mile, visit WernerFinalMile.com .

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

