Anthony Robert D'Aniello Launches New Personal Website
On July 1, Anthony Robert D’Aniello launched his personal, professional websiteDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Robert D’Aniello is proud to announce that he has launched a new personal website. The website details his professional experience, features his blog, and lists various publications through which he has been featured.
With over than 27 years of progressive responsibility, experience and tested expertise, Anthony Robert D’Aniello, BA, MBA, LLB, JD is a senior international attorney, investment banker, entrepreneur, and businessman.
The website for Anthony Robert D’Aniello details his illustrious career, through which he has held several senior executive positions with both on shore and offshore banks and trust companies and developed a proven track record of setting up and building trust companies and financial institutions from inception taking them through the planning, regulatory, implementation, and operational stages.
Anthony Robert D’Aniello’s website also lists various publications he has been featured in, including LA Progressive, Thrive Global, and more.
The website also includes various press releases through which Mr. Anthony D’Aniello has made several important announcements regarding his business ventures.
For more information, please visit https://anthonyrobertdaniello.com/.
About Anthony D’Aniello
Anthony Robert D’Aniello is a senior international attorney and consultant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from McGill University and a Masters in Business Administration from Lake Superior State University. He received a Bachelor of Law from the University of Windsor as well as a Juris Doctor in Laws from the University of Detroit. He has held several senior executive positions with both on shore and offshore banks and trust companies. Most notably as AVP with HSBC. Anthony was a founding partner, group COO, and head of wealth management for First Capital of Switzerland Investment Bank, which was named the Best Investment Bank in the UAE by World Finance in 2012. He was also the managing director of the first Sharia compliant trust company established in in Dubai at the DIFC. Anthony Robert D’Aniello was a founding partner and co chairman of Global Legal Group (GLG), an international law firm that was the Family Office for Royal Families in the Middle East. He has written several articles and has been published in two separate Trust and Trustees-World Survey Issues and in IFC Review. He has been a guest speaker at numerous international banking and estate planning conferences all around the world. He currently acts as the group chief legal officer for Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group (MOBH).
