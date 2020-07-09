New hands-free airflow fan launching on Indiegogo early July
PJ Company will release a new product that will quickly replace original hand-held fans.
Multitasking can become difficult when you’re hot or your body overheats. The All7 is an invention that can easily be worn around the neck, giving you all the benefits of expensive ACs”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new innovative hands-free fan, the All7, is set to launch its campaign on 5 July 2020 via Indiegogo. The team excitedly announced that their invention will replace original and outdated hand-held fans. The campaign which is set to launch in a couple of days will attract interested individuals to partake in the primary phase of the product launch.
— PJ Company Spokesperson
All7 is a new and functional fan, which aims to replace original and hand-held fans. The team has designed a product that can easily be worn around your neck and will be able to function better than cheaper standing fans. PJ Company, the company in charge of the design and production of the ALL7, aims to rethink how ordinary equipment can be used in modern society. “Multitasking can become difficult when you’re hot or your body overheats. The All7 is an invention that can easily be worn around the neck, giving you all the benefits of expensive ACs,” tells a spokesperson of the company.
Their flagship model, the All7 will host a variety of different features such as 3 Wind Speed Modes, BLDC proof, 180-degree rotation, and most importantly being a hands-free tool. The current model will suit any person, as its modern design and functionality make it easy and simple to use. Additionally, this product will be fall-proof, making it safer to use during exercise routines or on hiking trips.
The company has managed to bring a product that can assist a variety of users. Their main client basis is those working in hospitality, such as chefs, baristas, and theme park assistants. Those working in recreation or perhaps construction will easily notice the benefits of purchasing an All7. For added benefit, the All7 is the perfect gear for hot summer days and can easily be worn underneath dress shirts or t-shirts.
Its user-friendliness can easily suit any user, as the company wants to infuse the market with newer and adaptive products. “We’re not looking to re-invent the wheel, we simply want to make everyday products more durable, easy to use, and functional. Our team takes a cautious amount of time during the design phase. Thinking of better ways to replace costly materials and looking for methods that can make people’s lives easier,” tells the spokesperson.
The product is not new at all, and some other more well-known media channels and outlets have already covered the basics of what the All7 can bring to the table. MarketWatch, Fox 40, Digital Journal, The Post & Mail, and others are to name a few.
“Whatever you’re going to do, whether working in a kitchen, hiking, fishing or if you’re someone who struggles with excessive sweating, this is something which will make those activities more tolerable,” the spokesperson mentions.
An array of hand-held fans is currently available on Amazon, pricing between $11,99 and $25,99. The All7 is slightly more expensive, costing $45, but a current promotional deal offers clients a 35% discount, bringing the price down to $29. The company is so positive that customers will enjoy their product, offering an additional discount on bigger quantity purchases. Although the company is based in South Korea, they will be selling and distributing most of the All7 in the United States.
The niche product will be child-friendly, as it does not contain a propeller that can lead to injuries or having hair and other loose ends getting caught in it. The 60dB fan is quieter than regular hand-held devices. Outdated equipment is now being moved aside, as PJ Company is pushing to become a leader in its industry.
The All7 is an easy to use invention, that will replace your original hand-held fans. Offering better mobility, a sleek design, and durability, making it extremely adaptable in any person in any environment.
Visit the All7 campaign page at Indiegogo as they are set to launch on the 5th of July. Interested individuals will be able to back the campaign and pre-order their All7 at a discounted price. The company aims to ship all orders as early as September 2020.
