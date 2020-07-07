Gibson Diagnostic Labs Provides Recommendations on How to Safely Reopen Practices

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, TX, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Keeping patients and staff safe is always our priority here at Gibson Diagnostic Labs. Now, it is even more important than ever.



Taking additional steps to reduce the risk of infection amid COVID-19 is necessary at this time. This includes:

Continuing to test and keep the public aware of COVID-19 symptoms;

Adhering to protocols surrounding screening, sanitation, and personal protection equipment (PPE); and

Understanding social distancing directives for patients and staff.

There is a constant influx of new information from various sources, but Gibson Diagnostic Labs has compiled the latest recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for easy reference.

The Gibson Diagnostic Labs team is ready to assist all patients with personalized, professional service to deliver the highest level of quality diagnostic testing. The staff continues to work diligently to increase testing capacity on a timely basis in response to the public health crisis.

To learn more, please visit Gibson Diagnostic Lab’s COVID-19 testing page.

About Gibson Diagnostic Labs:

Gibson Diagnostic Labs (GDL) is a leading healthcare company that drives better patient care and healthier lives by incorporating more of a holistic approach to healthcare. At its core is a relentless focus on information that empowers healthcare professionals to make better, more informed decisions. GDL delivers advanced, laboratory diagnostic services to physicians, counselors and clinicians who share the same commitment to enhance health outcomes and improve lives. It offers a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests that are aligned with long-term healthcare trends. Its goal is to help in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases by providing healthcare professionals with clinically actionable data that promotes patient‐centric, personalized holistic healthcare.

Anna Benson

media@gibsondx.com